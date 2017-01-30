Edition:
Ancient festival in Spain

Masked revellers ride a motorbike during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 30, 2017. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller dressed as a bear performs alongside dancers during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Masked revellers drive a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Masked revellers perform a mock bullfight during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller holds a bottle of wine and smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller pours red liquid over a dead fox during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller looks out from a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Assistants help to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Joaldunak perform during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller carrying a chainless chainsaw harasses a photographer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

An assistant helps to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A Joaldun dances with a woman during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Skating through the Lost Forest

Skating through the Lost Forest

Next Slideshows

Skating through the Lost Forest

Skating through the Lost Forest

People skate through the Lost Forest, a 9.3 mile weaving and zambonied forest trail in Quebec, Canada.

30 Jan 2017
New Year newborns

New Year newborns

Newborns are dressed in traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand.

27 Jan 2017
China's megacity symmetry

China's megacity symmetry

The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.

26 Jan 2017
India's Republic Day celebrations

India's Republic Day celebrations

India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution during Republic Day celebrations

26 Jan 2017

