Ancient finds
A marble statue of Hercules is displayed at an Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) building near Nahalal in northern Israel August 17, 2011. According to the IAA, the half-meter marble statue, from the second century AD, was uncovered during excavations it is conducting at Horvat Tarbenet in northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A marble statue of Hercules is displayed at an Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) building near Nahalal in northern Israel August 17, 2011. According to the IAA, the half-meter marble statue, from the second century AD, was uncovered during excavations it is conducting at Horvat Tarbenet in northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The remains of a child is seen, part of the 42 children and 74 camelids remains unearthed that were sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo September 13, 2011. Archaeologists unearthed the remains of 42 children and 74 camelids, part of a massive sacrifice that formed part of a religious ceremony of the pre-Inca Chimu culture for the fertility of the ocean and the land, and it represents...more
The remains of a child is seen, part of the 42 children and 74 camelids remains unearthed that were sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo September 13, 2011. Archaeologists unearthed the remains of 42 children and 74 camelids, part of a massive sacrifice that formed part of a religious ceremony of the pre-Inca Chimu culture for the fertility of the ocean and the land, and it represents the most important discovery related to human and animal sacrifices of the Chimu culture in terms of numbers of excavated individuals, according to Oscar Gabriel Prieto, chief archaeologist of the archaeological project. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A vessel belonging to the pre-Inca Chimu culture, showing a drawing of a warrior decapitating a prisoner, is exhibited in the Museum of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A vessel belonging to the pre-Inca Chimu culture, showing a drawing of a warrior decapitating a prisoner, is exhibited in the Museum of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A tourist walks inside a columbarium at Hirbet Madras archaeological site, featuring ancient rebel hideouts, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 23, 2011. You'll need a headlamp, a tight waistline and no fear of the dark in order to enjoy one of the most extreme, yet lesser known, archaeological wonders of the Holy Land - Ancient tunnel systems dug by Jewish rebels to fight the Roman empire....more
A tourist walks inside a columbarium at Hirbet Madras archaeological site, featuring ancient rebel hideouts, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 23, 2011. You'll need a headlamp, a tight waistline and no fear of the dark in order to enjoy one of the most extreme, yet lesser known, archaeological wonders of the Holy Land - Ancient tunnel systems dug by Jewish rebels to fight the Roman empire. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An archaeologist catalogs the bones of a camelid, part of unearthed archaeological remains found at tombs of children belonging to the Chimu culture, sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An archaeologist catalogs the bones of a camelid, part of unearthed archaeological remains found at tombs of children belonging to the Chimu culture, sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A detail of the fossil remains of the jaw from a skull of a tree-climbing ape from about 20 million years ago in Uganda's Karamoja region is presented at a news conference in Paris September 19, 2011. Scientists discovered the remains on July 18 while looking for fossils in the remnants of an extinct volcano in Karamoja, a semi-arid region in Uganda's northeastern corner. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A detail of the fossil remains of the jaw from a skull of a tree-climbing ape from about 20 million years ago in Uganda's Karamoja region is presented at a news conference in Paris September 19, 2011. Scientists discovered the remains on July 18 while looking for fossils in the remnants of an extinct volcano in Karamoja, a semi-arid region in Uganda's northeastern corner. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Wooden statues showing a prisoner belonging to the Chimu culture escorted by warriors, are exhibited in the Museum of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Wooden statues showing a prisoner belonging to the Chimu culture escorted by warriors, are exhibited in the Museum of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Archaeologists from Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) display a marble statue of Hercules near Nahalal in northern Israel August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Archaeologists from Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) display a marble statue of Hercules near Nahalal in northern Israel August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Researcher Boaz Langford sits inside an ancient rebel hideout at Hurvat Burgin archaeological site, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Researcher Boaz Langford sits inside an ancient rebel hideout at Hurvat Burgin archaeological site, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Researcher Boaz Langford stands inside an ancient rebel hideout at Hurvat Burgin archaeological site, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Researcher Boaz Langford stands inside an ancient rebel hideout at Hurvat Burgin archaeological site, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The remains of a clay statue depicting naked prisoners found together with sacrificed warriors of the Chimu culture, is exhibited in the Museum of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
The remains of a clay statue depicting naked prisoners found together with sacrificed warriors of the Chimu culture, is exhibited in the Museum of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
The remains of a child is seen, part of the 42 children and 74 camelids remains unearthed that were sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
The remains of a child is seen, part of the 42 children and 74 camelids remains unearthed that were sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A detail show the hands of Martin Pickford, a palaeontologist at the College de France, as he holds the fossil remains of the jaw from a skull of a tree-climbing ape from about 20 million years ago in Uganda's Karamoja region, at a news conference in Paris September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A detail show the hands of Martin Pickford, a palaeontologist at the College de France, as he holds the fossil remains of the jaw from a skull of a tree-climbing ape from about 20 million years ago in Uganda's Karamoja region, at a news conference in Paris September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A worker restores images of a procession of prisoners, at a wall in the temple of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A worker restores images of a procession of prisoners, at a wall in the temple of Huaca de La Luna in Trujillo, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A tourist visits Hirbet Madras archaeological site, featuring ancient rebel hideouts, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A tourist visits Hirbet Madras archaeological site, featuring ancient rebel hideouts, at the foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit Guvrin August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner