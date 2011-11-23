Ancient finds

Archaeological pieces are seen during the exhibition "Saving the Cultural Heritage" in the city of Antigua, 23 km (14 miles) west of Guatemala City, October 11, 2011. The exhibition consists of 30 pieces recovered by the Guatemalan authorities in raids in 2007 and 2009, and is organized by the Department of Prehispanic and Colonial Monuments (DEMOPRE) of Guatemala. DEMOPRE was formed in 1975 to monitor and protect the archaeological remains in the country. According to DEMOPRE the region of origin of the exhibition pieces are uncertain as they were looted and sold to collectors. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez