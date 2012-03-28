Ancient finds

An employee displays a recovered amulet belongs to the Babylonian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. A 6,500-year-old Sumerian gold jar, the head of a Sumerian battle axe and a stone from an Assyrian palace were among 45 relics returned to Iraq by Germany. The items were among thousands stolen from Iraq's museums and archaeological sites in the mayhem that followed the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Saad Shalash