Edition:
United Kingdom

Ancient finds

Thursday, April 12, 2012

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, April 12, 2012

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Members of the Ministry of Culture show recovered pre-Hispanic artifacts at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Members of the Ministry of Culture show recovered pre-Hispanic artifacts at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
3 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
4 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
5 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists visit the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists visit the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
6 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A tourist boy takes a picture of a camel at the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A tourist boy takes a picture of a camel at the Red Rose ancient city of Petra, southern Jordan, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
7 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists walk at the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists walk at the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
8 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A tourist walks near Roman pillars before a visit by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio Maria Bittoni to the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A tourist walks near Roman pillars before a visit by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio Maria Bittoni to the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
9 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists stand near the pillars of the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists stand near the pillars of the Amman Citadel, an ancient Roman landmark, before a visit by Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano and his wife Clio in Amman April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
10 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A man walks at the ruins of the ancient Greek and Roman city of Cyrene, in modern-day Shahaat March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A man walks at the ruins of the ancient Greek and Roman city of Cyrene, in modern-day Shahaat March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
11 / 12
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists walk towards the main entrance of the Niah Great Cave at Niah National Park, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak in Borneo island, March 29, 2012. Niah Caves contains the oldest remains of Homo sapiens found in Borneo, and features the world's largest limestone cave entrance as well as ancient rock paintings. Studies published recently have shown evidence of the first human activity at the Niah caves from ca. 46,000 to ca....more

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tourists walk towards the main entrance of the Niah Great Cave at Niah National Park, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak in Borneo island, March 29, 2012. Niah Caves contains the oldest remains of Homo sapiens found in Borneo, and features the world's largest limestone cave entrance as well as ancient rock paintings. Studies published recently have shown evidence of the first human activity at the Niah caves from ca. 46,000 to ca. 34,000 years ago. Picture taken March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Loh

Close
12 / 12

Ancient finds

Ancient finds Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Refugee art

Refugee art
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »