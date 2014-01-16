And the Oscar nominees are...
The nominees for Best Picture for the 86th Academy Awards include American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, 12 Years a Slave, and The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Th nominees for Best Actor include Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club, Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street, Chiwetel Ejiofor for 12 Years a Slave, Christian Bale for American Hustle and Bruce Dern for Nebraska. REUTERS/Files more
The nominees for Best Actress include Sandra Bullock in Gravity, Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine, Amy Adams in American Hustle, Judi Dench in Philomena and Meryl Streep in August: Osage County. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Supporting Actor include Barkhad Abdi in Captain Phillips, Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club, Bradley Cooper in American Hustle, Michael Fassbender in 12 Years a Slave and Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Files more
The nominees for Best Supporting Actress include Sally Hawkins in Blue Jasmine, Lupita Nyong'o in 12 Years a Slave, Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle, Julia Roberts in August: Osage County and June Squibb in Nebraska. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Director include Steve McQueen for 12 Years a Slave, Alexander Payne for Nebraska, David O. Russell for American Hustle, Martin Scorsese for The Wolf of Wall Street and Alfonso Cuaron for Gravity. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Animated Feature include The Croods, Despicable Me 2, Ernest and Celestine, Frozen and The Wind Rises. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Foreign Language include The Broken Circle Breakdown from Belgium, The Great Beauty from Italy, The Hunt from Denmark, The Missing Picture from Cambodia and Omar from Palestine. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Documentary Feature include The Act of Killing, Cutie and the Boxer, Dirty Wars, The Square and 20 Feet From Stardom. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Original Screenplay include American Hustle, Blue Jasmine, Dallas Buyers Club, Her, and Nebraska. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
