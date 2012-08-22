Edition:
Anders Breivik's prison

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A police vehicle (L) believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, oustide Oslo August 22, 2012. As the trial of Breivik comes to an end, Norway is just starting to shape its future as a nation no longer isolated by its great wealth from a troubled outside world. Survivors of Breivik's massacre are waiting for Friday when an Oslo court passes judgment on the anti-Muslim gunman, hoping...more

A police vehicle (L) believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, oustide Oslo August 22, 2012. As the trial of Breivik comes to an end, Norway is just starting to shape its future as a nation no longer isolated by its great wealth from a troubled outside world. Survivors of Breivik's massacre are waiting for Friday when an Oslo court passes judgment on the anti-Muslim gunman, hoping to return to something like the lives they led before he slaughtered 77 people last year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A police vehicle believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. The verdict in Breivik's trial is to be announced on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

An armed policeman walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A general view shows Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A security man walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

