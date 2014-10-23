Edition:
Anger over Mexican massacre

An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, October 23, 2014
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A news photographer takes pictures of a fire at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A news photographer takes pictures of a fire at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An activist is seen at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist is seen at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man breaks a photo of Mayor Jose Luis Abarca Velazquez outside the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man breaks a photo of Mayor Jose Luis Abarca Velazquez outside the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Activists hold up crosses with the names of 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college during a demonstration to demand information about them, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Activists hold up crosses with the names of 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college during a demonstration to demand information about them, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man dressed as famous Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler El Santo stands in front of pictures of some of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college outside Mexico's embassy in Buenos Aires October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man dressed as famous Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler El Santo stands in front of pictures of some of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college outside Mexico's embassy in Buenos Aires October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Activists break the windows of the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Activists break the windows of the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold pictures of the students, during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold pictures of the students, during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Federal police on a patrol van with detained men, suspected of looting shopping mall Plaza Tamarindos, after a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Federal police on a patrol van with detained men, suspected of looting shopping mall Plaza Tamarindos, after a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An activist walks next to a broken window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist walks next to a broken window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People hold a Mexican flag during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People hold a Mexican flag during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An activist uses a slingshot to shoot a stone towards a window of the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist uses a slingshot to shoot a stone towards a window of the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Activists break things in the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Activists break things in the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Firefighters cut a hole in the ground, next to a car overturned by demonstrators, during a fire in the state building of the Party of the Democratic Revolution in Chilpancingo, Guerrero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Firefighters cut a hole in the ground, next to a car overturned by demonstrators, during a fire in the state building of the Party of the Democratic Revolution in Chilpancingo, Guerrero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The damaged office of the Party of the Democratic Revolution is seen after a fire in Chilpancingo, Guerrero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The damaged office of the Party of the Democratic Revolution is seen after a fire in Chilpancingo, Guerrero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A firefighter stands amidst smoke during a fire in the state building of the Party of the Democratic Revolution in Chilpancingo, Guerrero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A firefighter stands amidst smoke during a fire in the state building of the Party of the Democratic Revolution in Chilpancingo, Guerrero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man dressed as famous Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler El Santo kicks a police fence during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, outside Mexico's embassy in Buenos Aires October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man dressed as famous Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler El Santo kicks a police fence during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, outside Mexico's embassy in Buenos Aires October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man throws a balloon containing paint towards Mexico's embassy during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college in Buenos Aires October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man throws a balloon containing paint towards Mexico's embassy during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college in Buenos Aires October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman holds her daughter during a protest to demand information about the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, at Zocalo square in Mexico City October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A woman holds her daughter during a protest to demand information about the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, at Zocalo square in Mexico City October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
