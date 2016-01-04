Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the execution of Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran, Iran January 2, 2016. Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran early on Sunday morning as Shi'ite Muslim Iran reacted with fury to Saudi Arabia's execution of a...more
Iranian protesters hold pictures of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration against his execution at Imam Hussein square in Tehran January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Shi'ite Muslims burn an effigy of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police officers wield their batons against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Srinagar January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters holding pictures of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr are pushed back by Iranian riot police during a demonstration outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Shi'ite Muslims push barricades installed by police during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr in front of Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester holds a banner saying "to hell with you" as she takes part in a protest against the execution of Nimr al-Nimr in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, Bahrain January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A protester holds a poster of Nimr al-Nimr as she walks near a wooden roadblock set up by protesters after a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, Bahrain January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Shi'ite Muslims chant slogans as they hold flags and signs for Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a protest rally in Karachi, Pakistan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Shi'ite Muslim children hold pictures of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a protest rally with others in Karachi, Pakistan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People protest in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran January 2, 2016. REUTERS/TIMA/Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA
An Iranian protester holds up a street sign with the name of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran, Iran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a memorial service to mourn the death of Sheikh Mohammad Khatoun who was a member of Hezbollah Central Council, and to condemn the execution of Sheikh...more
Muslim Americans protest against the execution of Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Iranian protesters chant slogans as they hold pictures of Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Next Slideshows
What's ahead in 2016
The issues, people and events that could shape the news this year.
Ringing in the New Year
Ushering in 2016 with fireworks and festivities around the world.
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the past month.
New Year's security
With memories of the deadly attacks in Paris and California still fresh, revelers greeted the New Year under heavy security.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.