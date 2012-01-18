Animal blessings
A dog sits on its owner's lap as they wait for the start of mass at Madrid's San Anton church, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs in costumes wait with their owners to be blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl holds her turtle after getting it blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A priest blesses a dog in a ballet tutu outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2012. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman kisses her pet bird as they wait for the start of mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy caresses a dog before mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog urinates on the street as people and their pets take part in a procession before mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog rests on a church pew before mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs stand with their owners outside the San Anton Church after being blessed in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog sits on its owner's lap as they wait for the start of mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A cat sis on its owner's shoulder after getting blessed outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman holds her dog as she prays next to a statue of San Anton before mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman keeps her dog inside her coat as they wait for the start of mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
