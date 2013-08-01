Animal doctors
A Sumatran tiger cub snarls as it is lifted by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in northern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A veterinarian prepares a hippopotamus, known as "Orion," for dental treatment at the Zoo Santa Fe in Medellin January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens) eats fruits after a medical examination by veterinarian Hanna Vielgrader (L) and animal keeper Nicole Samek at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A veterinarian carries a one-week old white lion cub after feeding it at Parque Loro Zoo in Puebla July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger suffering from a chronic ear infection, with acupuncture at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A veterinarian of Kasetsart University helps an endangered black vulture exercise its wings in Bangkok January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A dog undergoes acupuncture therapy for a facial spasm at a vet clinic in north China's Tianjin municipality June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Vincent Du
An X-ray image of a penguin is seen at a veterinary clinic in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in...more
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A veterinarian attends to "Puntung", a newly captured female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in Lahad Datu, in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Angie Teo
The San Diego Zoo?s 15-week-old giant panda is photographed during his weekly veterinary exam in San Diego, California, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/Handout
Veterinary doctors take the blood of a tranquilized female Przewalski's horse for tests, at a farm at the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor June 14, 2011, before it is transported to the military airport in Prague for its eventual...more
Richie Moretti, (R) and other staff members at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, perform a final examination of a federally protected loggerhead sea turtle before releasing it off the Florida Keys near Marathon, September 14, 2011. ...more
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amelia William
People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. ...more
A veterinarian gives a dog a medical examination at the Ukrainian border guard dog training center near Velyki Mosty village, about 50 km (30miles) northwest of Lviv June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in Belgrade zoo April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Dr. Sharon K. Taylor (L), a veterinarian with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Alonso (R), the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge manager, and others release a crate of Brown Pelicans into the wild in Houma, Louisiana, June 27, 2010. ...more
A veterinarian holds a 16-day-old lion cub at the National Zoo in Havana August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
North, a Little Penguin, is pushed into the sea by veterinarian Amy Twentyman of the Taronga Zoo at North Curl Curl beach in Sydney March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
