Animal ER
Zoo staff and a veterinary team prepare an eight-year-old lion named Samuni for a surgical procedure at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Veterinarians hold a Eurasian eagle-owl suffering from a bone fracture in its right wing during an x-ray scan at an animal hospital in Shenyang, China January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Veterinarians prepare the Budapest Zoo's oldest gorilla, Liesel, for an operation in Budapest January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Pool
Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger suffering from a chronic ear infection, with acupuncture at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, Indonesia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amelia William
A Cheetah cub is examined by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in northern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, lies on a CT scan machine at the veterinary clinic in Brazil August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World in Australia March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A veterinarian conducts sterilization surgery on a cat in a pets clinic near Calvia in Mallorca, Spain March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo in Argentina October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue centre in the Shimla, India November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A veterinarian measures the offspring of female panda Lin Hui at the Chiang Mai Zoo in the Thailand June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Phichaiyong Mayerku
Biologist Vilma Castillo applies medicine to a freshwater turtle in a clinic for turtles in Tortufauna in La Garita de ALajuela, Costa Rica May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin, Colombia September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in the Belgrade zoo in Serbia April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
An 11-year-old white-headed vulture is sedated as it undergoes surgery to cure bumblefoot at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Thai veterinarians perform a health check-up and take blood for a DNA test from a smuggled orangutan, Ratchaburi, Thailand May 30, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Fender, a 20-year-old marine Loggerhead turtle is seen during a CT scan at the Israeli Veterinary in Beit Dagan, Israel April 25, 2006. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
Herc, a male black-footed ferret is still sedated after getting blood and semen drawn for testing at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Wellington, Colorado April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chinese veterinarians and workers prepare an injured panda for a CT scan at the Fourth Military Medical University in Xi'an, China April 6, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Next Slideshows
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the Aquatics World Championships.
Hands of time
Clock faces from Canary Wharf to Fukushima.
Animals crossing
Why did the wild boar, llama, squirrel, snake and rhino cross the road? Animals make the journey to the other side.
Art from ammunition
An artist crafts portraits using spent ammunition cartridges from the frontlines of eastern Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.