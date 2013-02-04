Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 4, 2013 | 11:00pm GMT

Animal friends

<p>A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Monday, February 04, 2013

A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
1 / 32
<p>A female monkey fondly cuddles a puppy at a shop in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, May 9, 2002. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman</p>

A female monkey fondly cuddles a puppy at a shop in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, May 9, 2002. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Monday, February 04, 2013

A female monkey fondly cuddles a puppy at a shop in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, May 9, 2002. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Close
2 / 32
<p>Keow Wan, a four-month-old Sun Conure parrot, perches on Yim, a dog whose name means smile in Thai, as their owners take part in a pray for peace ceremony at Royal Plaza in Bangkok October 22, 2008. The owners dressed up the dog and the parrot and put the two together to bring joy and happiness to all who see the pair. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Keow Wan, a four-month-old Sun Conure parrot, perches on Yim, a dog whose name means smile in Thai, as their owners take part in a pray for peace ceremony at Royal Plaza in Bangkok October 22, 2008. The owners dressed up the dog and the parrot and...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Keow Wan, a four-month-old Sun Conure parrot, perches on Yim, a dog whose name means smile in Thai, as their owners take part in a pray for peace ceremony at Royal Plaza in Bangkok October 22, 2008. The owners dressed up the dog and the parrot and put the two together to bring joy and happiness to all who see the pair. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
3 / 32
<p>Rabbits play with tiger cubs at a theme park in Sanya, in south China's Hainan province November 6, 2006. The artificially bred tiger cubs get along well with rabbits, which generates tremendous interest among visitors, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Rabbits play with tiger cubs at a theme park in Sanya, in south China's Hainan province November 6, 2006. The artificially bred tiger cubs get along well with rabbits, which generates tremendous interest among visitors, China Daily reported. ...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Rabbits play with tiger cubs at a theme park in Sanya, in south China's Hainan province November 6, 2006. The artificially bred tiger cubs get along well with rabbits, which generates tremendous interest among visitors, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 32
<p>Auan, a seven-year-old female cat, shares a meal with Jeena, a three-year-old male mouse at a farmer's house in the central province of Phichit, 450 km (281 miles) north of Bangkok on August 7, 2002. The animals owners say Auan found Jeena three years ago and has been his playmate and protector, including warding off dogs, since then. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Auan, a seven-year-old female cat, shares a meal with Jeena, a three-year-old male mouse at a farmer's house in the central province of Phichit, 450 km (281 miles) north of Bangkok on August 7, 2002. The animals owners say Auan found Jeena three...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Auan, a seven-year-old female cat, shares a meal with Jeena, a three-year-old male mouse at a farmer's house in the central province of Phichit, 450 km (281 miles) north of Bangkok on August 7, 2002. The animals owners say Auan found Jeena three years ago and has been his playmate and protector, including warding off dogs, since then. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
5 / 32
<p>Lioness "Soonee" and South Korean traditional breed Jindo dog 'Tangchil' play together at a zoo in Chinhae, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul March 20, 2006. The 10-year-old Soonee who was raised by zoo keepers and the 5-year-old male dog Tangchil have lived together in the same cage since 2002, local media reported. REUTERS/You Sung-Ho</p>

Lioness "Soonee" and South Korean traditional breed Jindo dog 'Tangchil' play together at a zoo in Chinhae, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul March 20, 2006. The 10-year-old Soonee who was raised by zoo keepers and the 5-year-old male dog...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Lioness "Soonee" and South Korean traditional breed Jindo dog 'Tangchil' play together at a zoo in Chinhae, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul March 20, 2006. The 10-year-old Soonee who was raised by zoo keepers and the 5-year-old male dog Tangchil have lived together in the same cage since 2002, local media reported. REUTERS/You Sung-Ho

Close
6 / 32
<p>A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. The character on the monkey's hat reads "Buddha". REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. The character on the monkey's hat reads "Buddha". REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Monday, February 04, 2013

A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. The character on the monkey's hat reads "Buddha". REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Close
7 / 32
<p>A dog feeds two tiger cubs in a zoo in Hefei, east China's Anhui province in this picture taken on May 2, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

A dog feeds two tiger cubs in a zoo in Hefei, east China's Anhui province in this picture taken on May 2, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Monday, February 04, 2013

A dog feeds two tiger cubs in a zoo in Hefei, east China's Anhui province in this picture taken on May 2, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Close
8 / 32
<p>Sai Mai, a 26-month-old female tiger, plays with baby pigs at a zoo in Chonburi province, 80 km (50 miles) east of Bangkok on May 7, 2003. The Royal Bengali tigress was born in captivity and breast-fed by a female pig for four months after her birth. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Sai Mai, a 26-month-old female tiger, plays with baby pigs at a zoo in Chonburi province, 80 km (50 miles) east of Bangkok on May 7, 2003. The Royal Bengali tigress was born in captivity and breast-fed by a female pig for four months after her birth....more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Sai Mai, a 26-month-old female tiger, plays with baby pigs at a zoo in Chonburi province, 80 km (50 miles) east of Bangkok on May 7, 2003. The Royal Bengali tigress was born in captivity and breast-fed by a female pig for four months after her birth. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
9 / 32
<p>Greg Pike's dog Booger, his cat Kitty and his white mice, all named Mousie, wait outside a restaurant in Bisbee, Arizona, December 24, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping</p>

Greg Pike's dog Booger, his cat Kitty and his white mice, all named Mousie, wait outside a restaurant in Bisbee, Arizona, December 24, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Monday, February 04, 2013

Greg Pike's dog Booger, his cat Kitty and his white mice, all named Mousie, wait outside a restaurant in Bisbee, Arizona, December 24, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Close
10 / 32
<p>A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, February 04, 2013

A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 32
<p>A two-month-old lion dozes on the back of a jaguar cub of the same age at Puerto Vallarta's zoo in the western Mexican state of Jalisco May 8, 2007. The cats were all born at the zoo recently. REUTERS/Oliver Ellrodt</p>

A two-month-old lion dozes on the back of a jaguar cub of the same age at Puerto Vallarta's zoo in the western Mexican state of Jalisco May 8, 2007. The cats were all born at the zoo recently. REUTERS/Oliver Ellrodt

Monday, February 04, 2013

A two-month-old lion dozes on the back of a jaguar cub of the same age at Puerto Vallarta's zoo in the western Mexican state of Jalisco May 8, 2007. The cats were all born at the zoo recently. REUTERS/Oliver Ellrodt

Close
12 / 32
<p>Nimra, a one-year-old cat, plays with chicks in Amman May 13, 2007. Nimra has been taking care of seven chicks after their mother's death a month ago. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

Nimra, a one-year-old cat, plays with chicks in Amman May 13, 2007. Nimra has been taking care of seven chicks after their mother's death a month ago. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Monday, February 04, 2013

Nimra, a one-year-old cat, plays with chicks in Amman May 13, 2007. Nimra has been taking care of seven chicks after their mother's death a month ago. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
13 / 32
<p>Palma the dog plays with a four-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a two-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. The dog, which has a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the mothers refused to nurse them. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Palma the dog plays with a four-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a two-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. The dog, which has a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Palma the dog plays with a four-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a two-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. The dog, which has a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the mothers refused to nurse them. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 32
<p>A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Monday, February 04, 2013

A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
15 / 32
<p>A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, February 04, 2013

A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
16 / 32
<p>A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm</p>

A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

Monday, February 04, 2013

A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

Close
17 / 32
<p>A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-month-old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova who also keeps a number of other exotic animals. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-month-old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova who also keeps a number of other...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-month-old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova who also keeps a number of other exotic animals. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
18 / 32
<p>BoonLua, a long-tailed macaque, lives with Toby, a rabbit, in Ayutthaya province about 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 6, 2008. BoonLua, the six-year-old wild monkey, lost both its legs and one arm during an attack by dogs three years ago. It dragged itself to a nearby temple where it received medical treatment and survived. He now lives in a custom built enclosure with the rabbit. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

BoonLua, a long-tailed macaque, lives with Toby, a rabbit, in Ayutthaya province about 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 6, 2008. BoonLua, the six-year-old wild monkey, lost both its legs and one arm during an attack by dogs three years...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

BoonLua, a long-tailed macaque, lives with Toby, a rabbit, in Ayutthaya province about 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 6, 2008. BoonLua, the six-year-old wild monkey, lost both its legs and one arm during an attack by dogs three years ago. It dragged itself to a nearby temple where it received medical treatment and survived. He now lives in a custom built enclosure with the rabbit. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
19 / 32
<p>Morphy, a 45-day-old dog, and Cathey, a 30-day-old cat, play at a veterinary hospital as they wait to be vaccinated in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Morphy, a 45-day-old dog, and Cathey, a 30-day-old cat, play at a veterinary hospital as they wait to be vaccinated in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Monday, February 04, 2013

Morphy, a 45-day-old dog, and Cathey, a 30-day-old cat, play at a veterinary hospital as they wait to be vaccinated in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
20 / 32
<p>Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. Al-Hamoury's cat Smaigel is parenting four puppies whose mother died in a car accident. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. Al-Hamoury's cat Smaigel is parenting four puppies whose mother died in a car accident. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, February 04, 2013

Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. Al-Hamoury's cat Smaigel is parenting four puppies whose mother died in a car accident. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
21 / 32
<p>A baby rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) touches the face of a tiger cub as they play together at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A baby rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) touches the face of a tiger cub as they play together at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 04, 2013

A baby rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) touches the face of a tiger cub as they play together at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 32
<p>Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Monday, February 04, 2013

Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
23 / 32
<p>Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, February 04, 2013

Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
24 / 32
<p>Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, February 04, 2013

Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
25 / 32
<p>A one year-old baby Hippotamus, Owen, gets close to his adopted 'mother', a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park on Kenya's coast of Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A one year-old baby Hippotamus, Owen, gets close to his adopted 'mother', a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park on Kenya's coast of Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 04, 2013

A one year-old baby Hippotamus, Owen, gets close to his adopted 'mother', a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park on Kenya's coast of Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 32
<p>A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Monday, February 04, 2013

A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
27 / 32
<p>A Ring-tailed Lemur (Lemur catta) and a parrot (Gebirgslori) are seen in their enclosure at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

A Ring-tailed Lemur (Lemur catta) and a parrot (Gebirgslori) are seen in their enclosure at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Monday, February 04, 2013

A Ring-tailed Lemur (Lemur catta) and a parrot (Gebirgslori) are seen in their enclosure at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Close
28 / 32
<p>A four-month-old Amur tiger cub (top) plays with a dog in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A four-month-old Amur tiger cub (top) plays with a dog in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 04, 2013

A four-month-old Amur tiger cub (top) plays with a dog in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
29 / 32
<p>A monkey does a handstand on the head of a sheep during a performance at a temple fair held to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Beijing February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu</p>

A monkey does a handstand on the head of a sheep during a performance at a temple fair held to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Beijing February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu

Monday, February 04, 2013

A monkey does a handstand on the head of a sheep during a performance at a temple fair held to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Beijing February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu

Close
30 / 32
<p>One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Monday, February 04, 2013

One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
31 / 32
<p>A two-day-old lion cub is seen near a dog at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A two-day-old lion cub is seen near a dog at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 04, 2013

A two-day-old lion cub is seen near a dog at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Evangelist tent city

Evangelist tent city

Next Slideshows

Evangelist tent city

Evangelist tent city

Inside an evangelical tent city on the outskirts of Florence.

04 Feb 2013
Top 10 most expensive cities

Top 10 most expensive cities

Australian cities are some of the most expensive in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index.

04 Feb 2013
Outwitting Syrian snipers

Outwitting Syrian snipers

Rebels use mannequins to confuse snipers loyal to President al-Assad.

04 Feb 2013
The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.

18 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.

World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures