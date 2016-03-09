Animal mother and child
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
Debbie, a 56-day-old dolphin baby is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother Delphi at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A newborn rhinoceros stands next to its six-year-old mother Keren Peles at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf, runs with another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) holds a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Rotem, a sand cat, is pictured with her three cubs at the Safari in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Giant panda mom Mei Xiang (top) pins her cub Bao Bao (bottom) during a wrestling match in the snow at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Female walrus Polosa and her 4-week-old calf are pictured in Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A western lowland gorilla baby named Mjukuu rides on the back of its mother Mbeli in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A baby hippo swims under the water near its mother Maruska in their enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A one-and-a-half-month-old baby elephant stands close to its mother as she lies down in Chitwan National Park in Chitwan, south of Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A lioness plays with her cub at the zoo in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A newly born western lowland gorilla baby is held by its mother Frala in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Amur tiger Iris licks its 7-week-old cub during one of their first walks in an open-air cage at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A joey looks out from its the pouch of its mother, Chuck the kangaroo, in her enclosure at a zoo in Barnaul, Siberia, Russia March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
A two-day-old wild sea otter pup and its mother sleep inside the Great Tide Pool at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 10-day-old male rhinoceros calf stands next to its mother Kumi in their enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
