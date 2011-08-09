Edition:
Animals around the world

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A dog runs with a frisbee during the Russian dog frisbee championship in Moscow August 6, 2011. Dogs and their owners took part in a variety of distance and accuracy competitions to test their frisbee skills. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Baby fen raft spiders are reared in test tubes at Chester Zoo, northern England August 9, 2011. 400 of Britain's most endangered species of spider are being hand reared at the zoo ahead of their release into the wild later this year, as part of a conservation program aimed at stemming their decline. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Renana (L), a 3-week-old sand kitten, sits next to her mother Rotem at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv August 8, 2011. The kitten is the first of the sand cat species, considered extinct in Israel, to be born at the safari park, an open-air zoo, a statement from the safari said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A monkey rests on a iron gate near the Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth) in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 8,2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Flamingo chicks gather before being ringed at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, in southern Spain August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Jess, a seven-year-old female cat, looks on as a mouse runs by in a back yard in Gosport, England July 29, 2011. Jess did get hold of the mouse after a chase but was then relieved of it by her owner. The mouse escaped unharmed. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A buffalo cools off in a pond in the outskirts of Jammu August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Andre,an 85kg sea turtle, is pictured during its release into the Atlantic Ocean at the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, in Juno Beach, Florida, August 3, 2011. The green sea turtle was released back into the wild off Florida's coast on Wednesday after months of intensive medical care to reverse damage caused by the propellers of a wayward motorboat. REUTERS/Manuel Rueda

Flamingos are seen in their enclosure at Planckendael's zoo near Mechelen August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Horses stand on a meadow at a farm in Kaposmero, 190 km (118 miles) west of Budapest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A group of pigeons rests on an overhead electric wire in Srinagar August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A peacock that escaped from New York City's Central Park Zoo sits perched on a fifth floor window sill at 833 Fifth Avenue at 65th street in New York August 2, 2011. The zoo said in a statement that it would retrieve the male bird if it does not fly home on its own and that the peacock is not a threat to anyone, according to local media. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A baby giraffe is seen in his enclosure at Planckendael's zoo near Mechelen August 1, 2011. The male baby giraffe was born on July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Sea gulls try to land at the top of a ferryboat that connects Supetar at the Croatian Adriatic island of Brac and Split some 450km (280 miles) southeast from the capital Zagreb July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Animals around the world

