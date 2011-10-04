Animals around the world
Models walk with dogs as the animals present creations by designers Karen Reichardt and Mariela Schiavo during Trendation fashion week in Buenos Aires, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man carries in a shopping bag ducks to be sacrificed at a livestock market in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 3, 2011. The Hindu festival of Navaratri, also known as the Dasain festival, celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Hindus will also offer sacrificial animals during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
This undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on September 27, 2011, shows a Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called "janus" feline at 12 years of age. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout
Dinh Thi Thanh handles a weasel at Hiep Chat farm in Cang village, located in Vietnam's northwestern province of Son La, 320 km (199 miles) from Hanoi, Vietnam, October 4, 2011. IT programmer Dinh Thi Thanh and her father, farmer Dinh Cong Hiep, established the farm in 2010 to breed weasels to make "weasel coffee", similar to Indonesia's Kopi Luwak, or civet coffee. The digested berries are later collected and roasted by Hiep and Thanh. REUTERS/Kham
Revellers run away from a bull during festivities in honour of the patron saint of Masaya, San Jeronimo, about 25 km (16 miles) south of Managua, Nicaragua, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
An Occupy Wall Street protester and her dog sleep at Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan in New York October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Residents carry a pig as they wade knee-deep in floodwaters brought on by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, in San Mateo Rizal east of Manila September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A Chinese Bai ethnic minority fisherman pulls two cormorants away from a fish during Erhai lake fishing opening festival in Dali, Yunnan province, China, September 28, 2011. The cormorants are domesticated for fishing. REUTERS/Stringer
A koala takes an afternoon nap in a tree at the San Diego Zoo, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman carrying her dog attends mass with other devotees before the annual blessing of pets in Malate Church, metro Manila October 2, 2011. The blessing of animals commemorates the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek (L), voice actors for the animated movie "Puss In Boots", gesture to a cat during a photocall to promote their film in Moscow September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
Female Amur tiger Iris licks its 7-week-old cub during one of their first walks in an open-air cage at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A European cat hisses at another cat during the Sofisticat International Autumn Cat Show in Bucharest, Romania, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A bird flies away after perching on a Mk19 40mm automatic grenade launcher mounted on an armoured vehicle inside the U.S. military's Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad distric, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 25, 2011 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fischer's Lovebirds stand in a bird cage at Pairi Daiza, a zoo and botanical garden, in Brugelette, Belgium, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A pangolin is seen in a cage during a news conference at the customs department in Bangkok September 26, 2011. Officers stopped a pick-up truck carrying 97 pangolins, worth around 1 million baht ($32,372), in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan. According to custom officers, the pangolins were en route to be sold in China. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Giant panda cubs lie in a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman walks her Dalmatian dog on the beach front in Brighton, southern England September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A swan swims in a park pond in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man chases a cow at 'Klausenalm', near the village of Ginzling in the Austrian province of Tyrol, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A buffalo cools off in a pond near Sanand, in the western Indian state of Gujarat October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 Taiwan International Ornamental Fish Expo in Taipei September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A boy forces his donkey to move near a village at the foot of Walay valley, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar province October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro