Animals around the world

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A puppy found in flooded area is taken onto a military truck evacuating workers and residents from the Nava Nakorn industrial estate in Pathum Thani province, suburb of Bangkok October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Krumenacker

A Capuchin monkey is seen playing with a camera at a zoo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Giant panda cubs lie on grass at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China October 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Ostriches graze at "Artestruz" ostrich farm outside the village of Campos in the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Angela Whittle of Sudell farm in Preston kisses her alpaca, Gizmo, during the Yorkshire Alpaca Show in Thirsk, northern England October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A three-month-old Bengal Tiger plays with a three-month-old lion cub at a zoo in Puerto Vallarta October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A silverback mountain gorilla is seen during a census inside Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, about 550 km (341 miles) west of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

A grey reef shark (Carcharhinus amblyrhynchos) swims inside a tank during a presentation of the European Shark Week in the Madrid's Zoo Aquarium October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Camels are seen in the grasslands in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jacqueline Wong

Dew drops gather on a spider as it rests on its web during the early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A snake charmer holds the leash to a performing monkey, as they walk in Galle, Sri Lanka October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Tui, a native bird of New Zealand, sits on a Kowhai tree at Mount Victoria, on the coast of Wellington October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

An employee feeds a pelican at Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Great Grey Owls or Lapland Owls sit inside an open air cage at Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

