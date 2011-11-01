Edition:
United Kingdom

Animals around the world

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A newborn zebra stands beside its mother at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany October 21, 2011. The zebra baby was born on September 26, 2011 at the zoo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A newborn zebra stands beside its mother at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany October 21, 2011. The zebra baby was born on September 26, 2011 at the zoo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
1 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A dog stands next to crosses recreating an animal cemetery during a protest by animal rights activists marking World Vegan Day in Madrid, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A dog stands next to crosses recreating an animal cemetery during a protest by animal rights activists marking World Vegan Day in Madrid, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
2 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A hippopotamus calf and mother Nicole are pictured at the Berlin Zoo, November 1,2011. The yet unnamed calf was born in the zoo on October 23. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A hippopotamus calf and mother Nicole are pictured at the Berlin Zoo, November 1,2011. The yet unnamed calf was born in the zoo on October 23. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A giant panda cub lies on a log at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province November 1, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A giant panda cub lies on a log at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province November 1, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Polar bears playfully fight at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Polar bears playfully fight at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
5 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A red-crowned crane is seen at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A red-crowned crane is seen at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
6 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A Canadian beaver swims in a pond at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A Canadian beaver swims in a pond at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
7 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A Persian cat sits in its enclosure during the elite cat show in Moscow October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A Persian cat sits in its enclosure during the elite cat show in Moscow October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
8 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Dogs are seen near the Chao Phraya river near Bangkok October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Dogs are seen near the Chao Phraya river near Bangkok October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
9 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A dog wearing a "Pirate" costume participates in a Halloween animal event in Bogota October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A dog wearing a "Pirate" costume participates in a Halloween animal event in Bogota October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
10 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Veterinary technician Trevor Van Eeuwen uses a hand-held scanner to check for an implant, a rice-sized microchip, on Roxy a 7-year-old maltipoo, with the help of Veterinary technician Natalie Hartman (L) at Summit Dog and Cat Hospital in Summit, New Jersey October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Babara Goldberg

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Veterinary technician Trevor Van Eeuwen uses a hand-held scanner to check for an implant, a rice-sized microchip, on Roxy a 7-year-old maltipoo, with the help of Veterinary technician Natalie Hartman (L) at Summit Dog and Cat Hospital in Summit, New Jersey October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Babara Goldberg

Close
11 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A zookeeper feeds milk to Damai, a baby orangutan who was born on October 8, in Surabaya Zoo October 28, 2011. The zoo now has 16 orangutans. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A zookeeper feeds milk to Damai, a baby orangutan who was born on October 8, in Surabaya Zoo October 28, 2011. The zoo now has 16 orangutans. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Close
12 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A search and rescue dog stands next to a soldier near a building that collapsed after the earthquake in Ercis, Turkey October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A search and rescue dog stands next to a soldier near a building that collapsed after the earthquake in Ercis, Turkey October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
13 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A new-born male white rhinoceros stands near its mother in this picture taken October 20, 2011 and released by the ZooParc in Beauval October 26, 2011. The rhinoceros was born October 16, 2011 and weighs 80 kg. REUTERS/ZooParc de Beauval/Handout

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A new-born male white rhinoceros stands near its mother in this picture taken October 20, 2011 and released by the ZooParc in Beauval October 26, 2011. The rhinoceros was born October 16, 2011 and weighs 80 kg. REUTERS/ZooParc de Beauval/Handout

Close
14 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Kopatch, a 15-year-old weeper capuchin monkey, carries her one-week-old baby at their enclosure in the Ramat Gan Safari, an open-air zoo near Tel Aviv October 26, 2011. The baby monkey is the first weeper capuchin to be born at the safari park in nine years, a statement from the safari said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Kopatch, a 15-year-old weeper capuchin monkey, carries her one-week-old baby at their enclosure in the Ramat Gan Safari, an open-air zoo near Tel Aviv October 26, 2011. The baby monkey is the first weeper capuchin to be born at the safari park in nine years, a statement from the safari said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A gull swoops for bread thrown by tourists in Stratford-upon-Avon, central England October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A gull swoops for bread thrown by tourists in Stratford-upon-Avon, central England October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
16 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A red deer stag bellows during the rutting season at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A red deer stag bellows during the rutting season at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
17 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Dolphin baby Doerte (R) swims with her mother Delphi in the dolphinarium at the Duisburg zoo October 21, 2011. Doerte was born on September 27 and her mother Delphi was also born here 19 years ago. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

Dolphin baby Doerte (R) swims with her mother Delphi in the dolphinarium at the Duisburg zoo October 21, 2011. Doerte was born on September 27 and her mother Delphi was also born here 19 years ago. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
18 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A sand tiger shark (Carcharhinus taurus) and other fish species swim inside a tank in Palma Aquarium in the the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A sand tiger shark (Carcharhinus taurus) and other fish species swim inside a tank in Palma Aquarium in the the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Close
19 / 20
Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A horse grazes outside a cemetery in Lugones in northern Spain November 1, 2011. Catholics mark All Saints Day on November 1 by visiting cemeteries and graves of deceased relatives and friends. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Tuesday, November 01, 2011

A horse grazes outside a cemetery in Lugones in northern Spain November 1, 2011. Catholics mark All Saints Day on November 1 by visiting cemeteries and graves of deceased relatives and friends. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
20 / 20

Animals around the world

Animals around the world Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Tech watch

Tech watch
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

7:10pm GMT

North Korea's Kim family tree

All Collections

North Korea's Kim family tree

6:00pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

3:25pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

2:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

12:55pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

View More Slideshows »