Animals around the world
A mink looks out of its cage at a fur farm near the town of Kalinkovichi, some 220 km (137 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A long-tailed macaque licks an ice cube with fruits encased in it during the annual Monkey Buffet Festival at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple in Lopburi, 150km (94 miles) north of Bangkok November 27, 2011. The festival provides food and drinks to the local monkey population, which numbers more than 2,000, to thank them for drawing tourists to the town. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fish eats offerings thrown by visitors at Taudaha wetlands in Kathmandu, Nepal November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Horses graze in a snowless meadow next to a patch of artificial snow from a snow cannon test during sunny autumn weather in the eastern Swiss mountain resort of Lenzerheide November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A newborn, endangered Eld's deer fawn stands with its surrogate mother at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, east of Bangkok November 28, 2011. A group of Thai veterinarians from the Zoological Park Organization announced the success of the world's first test tube Eld's deer, which are extinct in the wild and only 38 are currently existing in captivity around the world. The fawn was born on October 17. REUTERS/Chaiwat...more
Racka sheep are seen during a celebration of the end of the grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, 200 km (124 miles) east of Budapest, Hungary November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Camels gather in the West Bank city of Jericho November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Cranes gather in the Hula Valley Nature Reserve, north of the Sea of Galilee November 24, 2011. The Hula valley is a stopping point for hundreds of species of birds along their migration route between the northern and southern hemispheres. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Magellanic penguins interact at the Punta Tombo fauna reservation in the southern Argentinian province of Chubut November 24, 2011. Hundreds of Magellanic penguins arrived in Chubut in September and stayed till their babies were born in November. REUTERS/Maxi Jonas
African leopards play inside their enclosure at Ghamadan zoo near Amman November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A Spitz wearing an outfit for winter is pictured during the "Zoosfera 2011" international exhibition of goods and services in St. Petersburg November 24, 2011. The exhibition features new products for animals from both local and international brands. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A sheep wears a Christmas costume during a promotional event for the upcoming Christmas holiday season at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, about 50 km (31 miles) south of Seoul, South Korea November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as...more
Swans are pictured during the annual collection of Hamburg's famous "Alster Swans" in Hamburg, November 22, 2011. Every year the swans are collected from waterways around the northern German city of Hamburg and taken to winter quarters where they are fed and cared for until the spring. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A stray dog looks out from inside an enclosure at an animal care center near Amman November 20, 2011. Animal care groups launched a campaign in the capital of Jordan to neuter stray dogs as part of efforts to reduce their population. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Two sea lions Ralph and Luciano are seen after being released to the sea from a boat in Callao November 19, 2011. The two animals were released on Palomino island after going through rehabilitation for several weeks after they were found injured on the Peruvian coast by the Organization for Research and Conservation of Aquatic Animals (ORCA REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Marbled Cat (Pardofelis Marmorat) is captured using camera traps in Bukit Tigapuluh, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra in this March 18, 2011 handout photo released on November 16, 2011. The WWF survey captured on camera the Sumatran tiger, clouded leopard, marble cat, golden cat, and leopard cat. All of the wild cats were found in an unprotected forest corridor between the Bukit Tigapuluh forest landscape and the Rimbang...more
A Hainan gibbon, the world's rarest primate with just 23 believed to be remaining in the wild, hangs from a branch of a tree in a rainforest located in the Chinese province of Hainan in this undated handout picture released by Greenpeace November 22, 2011. According to a Greenpeace study released today, Hainan province's rainforests, home to the Hainan gibbon, have been disappearing at a rate of around 400,000 square meters every...more
