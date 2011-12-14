Edition:
United Kingdom

Animals around the world

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A grizzly bear sits inside a caged area at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A grizzly bear sits inside a caged area at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
1 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Seagulls fly over the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Seagulls fly over the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Siberian sturgeons are seen at the fish farm of the Tropenhaus Frutigen in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Siberian sturgeons are seen at the fish farm of the Tropenhaus Frutigen in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
3 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Larry the Downing Street cat sits under the Christmas tree in Downing Street in central London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Larry the Downing Street cat sits under the Christmas tree in Downing Street in central London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
4 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Polar bear Flocke eats a frozen herring and fruit birthday cake to celebrate her fourth birthday at Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Polar bear Flocke eats a frozen herring and fruit birthday cake to celebrate her fourth birthday at Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Flamingos stand in the waters of a wetland reserve in Celestun in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Flamingos stand in the waters of a wetland reserve in Celestun in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
6 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A bald eagle baths in the Squamish River in Squamish, British Columbia north of Vancouver, December 8, 2011. The eagles gather in the area each winter to feed on salmon chum in the local rivers. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A bald eagle baths in the Squamish River in Squamish, British Columbia north of Vancouver, December 8, 2011. The eagles gather in the area each winter to feed on salmon chum in the local rivers. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
7 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Tian Tian, a female giant panda, walks in her new enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo during a press view in Edinburgh, Scotland December 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Tian Tian, a female giant panda, walks in her new enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo during a press view in Edinburgh, Scotland December 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
8 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A farmer stops the traffic so his gaggle of geese can cross the road to get to their night time enclosure, in the western town of Duisburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A farmer stops the traffic so his gaggle of geese can cross the road to get to their night time enclosure, in the western town of Duisburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
9 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A man plays with his dog near a beach in Fuengirola, southern Spain December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A man plays with his dog near a beach in Fuengirola, southern Spain December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
10 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A giraffe pokes its head out of a tent at the Circo Orfei, an Italian circus currently performing in Malta, in Floriana outside Valletta December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A giraffe pokes its head out of a tent at the Circo Orfei, an Italian circus currently performing in Malta, in Floriana outside Valletta December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
11 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A Marbled Godwit sea bird looks for food along the surf line of the Pacific Ocean in Cardiff, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A Marbled Godwit sea bird looks for food along the surf line of the Pacific Ocean in Cardiff, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
13 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A sheep dog rounds up turkeys at Hook House farm in Kirkby Fleetham, northern England December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A sheep dog rounds up turkeys at Hook House farm in Kirkby Fleetham, northern England December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
14 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Giant panda Tian Tian holds a bamboo shoot at Bifengxia panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Giant panda Tian Tian holds a bamboo shoot at Bifengxia panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
15 / 16
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Hickory, who made history as the first-ever Scottish Deerhound to win "Best in Show" at the Westminster Dog Show, plays with her puppies in Flint Hill, Virginia, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Hickory, who made history as the first-ever Scottish Deerhound to win "Best in Show" at the Westminster Dog Show, plays with her puppies in Flint Hill, Virginia, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Close
16 / 16

Animals around the world

Animals around the world Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Tech watch

Tech watch
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »