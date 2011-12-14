Animals around the world
A grizzly bear sits inside a caged area at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Seagulls fly over the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Siberian sturgeons are seen at the fish farm of the Tropenhaus Frutigen in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Larry the Downing Street cat sits under the Christmas tree in Downing Street in central London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Polar bear Flocke eats a frozen herring and fruit birthday cake to celebrate her fourth birthday at Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Flamingos stand in the waters of a wetland reserve in Celestun in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A bald eagle baths in the Squamish River in Squamish, British Columbia north of Vancouver, December 8, 2011. The eagles gather in the area each winter to feed on salmon chum in the local rivers. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Tian Tian, a female giant panda, walks in her new enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo during a press view in Edinburgh, Scotland December 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A farmer stops the traffic so his gaggle of geese can cross the road to get to their night time enclosure, in the western town of Duisburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man plays with his dog near a beach in Fuengirola, southern Spain December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A giraffe pokes its head out of a tent at the Circo Orfei, an Italian circus currently performing in Malta, in Floriana outside Valletta December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Marbled Godwit sea bird looks for food along the surf line of the Pacific Ocean in Cardiff, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A sheep dog rounds up turkeys at Hook House farm in Kirkby Fleetham, northern England December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Giant panda Tian Tian holds a bamboo shoot at Bifengxia panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Hickory, who made history as the first-ever Scottish Deerhound to win "Best in Show" at the Westminster Dog Show, plays with her puppies in Flint Hill, Virginia, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
