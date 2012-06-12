Animals around the world

Edition:
Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A horse makes its way on to the track for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An octopus named Manolo is seen before it predicts Spain's victory against Italy in their first Euro 2012 match, by choosing a sardine from a plastic canister decorated with Spain's flag instead of the plastic canister with Italy's flag, at the Sealife Benalmadena aquarium in the southern Spanish city of Benalmadena, near Malaga southern Spain June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

In this image provided by the Purina, Cochiti, a six-year-old Whippet, competes in the diving dog competition during the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge in Del Mar, California June 9, 2012. This premier canine sporting event features dogs competing in a variety of events including dog surfing, dog diving, freestyle flying disc, head-to-head weave poles, Jack Russell hurdle racing and agility. REUTERS/Gus...more

In this image provided by the Purina, Todd Murnan and his dog Big Air Bella perform at the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge in Del Mar, California, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Purina/Handout

A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond next to his buffalo on World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A fan holds his pet dog as Team Sky's Mark Cavendish of Britain waits for the start of the 149-km Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, from San Vito di Cadore to Vedelago, in San Vito di Cadore May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A man kisses a camel at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Nayan, a two year old Asian Elephant, is squirted with water by keepers to cool him down in his enclosure at Chester Zoo, Chester, northern England May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An Indian Myna holds a praying mantis in its beak to feed chicks in a nest built inside the wall of an underpass in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Yozhik, a male Himalayan bear, is cooled under a stream of water poured by an employee of the Royev Ruchey zoo on a hot day near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A tourist poses for a photograph with a tiger at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Polar bear cub Anori (L) swims with her mother Vilma in their enclosure at the zoo in Wuppertal June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A pig named Funtik is seen in its cage in Kiev June 5, 2012. Funtik, a psychic pig, is set to take over where Paul the Octopus left off at the 2010 World Cup by predicting the results of matches at the European championships in Ukraine and Poland. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Camels rest at a watering hole outside the town of Aleg, Mauritania, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A government veterinarian holds a Philippine sailfin lizard, after it was repatriated from Hong Kong, at the rescue center of the government's Protected Areas and Wildlife Bureau in Quezon city, Metro Manila June 8, 2012. Five sailfin lizards, which originated from the Philippines, were returned by HongKong authorities to the Philippine government on Thursday after they were confiscated from a passenger at Hong Kong's airport on...more

A frog attempts to mate with female frogs in a pond in Tourrettes, southern France, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man washes his sheep on the bank of a canal during a hot day in the eastern Lahore May 31, 2012. Temperatures reached 35 degrees Celcius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the eastern city of Lahore as weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on their website. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Cody, a one-year-old Cockaweenie, bails during the surfing competition of the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge in San Diego, California, in this Purina handout taken June 8, 2012. This canine sporting event features a variety of events including dog surfing, dog diving, freestyle flying disc, head-to-head weave poles, Jack Russell hurdle racing and agility. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Purina/Handout

Missoula, a seven-week-old puma cub, steps out of a basket at the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An orphaned cygnet swims in a trainer pool at the Swan Sanctuary in Shepperton, south west London May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

