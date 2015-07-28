Edition:
Animals crossing

A female boar and her piglets cross a street during the night in Gdynia, Poland early July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A female boar and her piglets cross a street during the night in Gdynia, Poland early July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2012

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2012
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A cow crosses a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2013

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2013
A cow crosses a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Egyptian Goose uses a pedestrian crossing through a busy traffic junction in central Cape Town September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
An Egyptian Goose uses a pedestrian crossing through a busy traffic junction in central Cape Town September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A llama crosses a road near the salt flat Tolillar, Salta Province, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2012

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2012
A llama crosses a road near the salt flat Tolillar, Salta Province, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A squirrel passes a road block nearby Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2009

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2009
A squirrel passes a road block nearby Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A snake crosses the Capricorn Highway which is under floodwaters 6km south of Rockhampton January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Monday, January 03, 2011

Reuters / Monday, January 03, 2011
A snake crosses the Capricorn Highway which is under floodwaters 6km south of Rockhampton January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Camels cross a road as rebel fighters drive back on their vehicles from the frontline between Ajdabiyah and Benghazi April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2011

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2011
Camels cross a road as rebel fighters drive back on their vehicles from the frontline between Ajdabiyah and Benghazi April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A farmer stops the traffic so his gaggle of geese can cross the road to get to their night time enclosure, in the western town of Duisburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2011

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2011
A farmer stops the traffic so his gaggle of geese can cross the road to get to their night time enclosure, in the western town of Duisburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Southern Sudanese men cross a street with cattle during sunset in Juba, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, January 10, 2011

Reuters / Monday, January 10, 2011
Southern Sudanese men cross a street with cattle during sunset in Juba, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A hen and her chicks cross a street in the Malaysian village of Lui Barat November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A hen and her chicks cross a street in the Malaysian village of Lui Barat November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, November 28, 2010

Reuters / Sunday, November 28, 2010
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A white rhino and its baby cross a road on the drying shores of Lake Nakuru in Kenya's Rift Valley, December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2009

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2009
A white rhino and its baby cross a road on the drying shores of Lake Nakuru in Kenya's Rift Valley, December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A coastal brown bear walks down a road in the rain next to the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A coastal brown bear walks down a road in the rain next to the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A herd of ostriches runs on a street after breaking out of their enclosure outside Oudtshoorn, east of Cape Town January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2008

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2008
A herd of ostriches runs on a street after breaking out of their enclosure outside Oudtshoorn, east of Cape Town January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Alex Grimm
A motorcyclist stops as a herd of sheep cross a road in Gonghe County in west China's Qinghai province July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2007

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2007
A motorcyclist stops as a herd of sheep cross a road in Gonghe County in west China's Qinghai province July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A wild turkey crosses the road in the Parker National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island in Newbury, Massachusetts November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A wild turkey crosses the road in the Parker National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island in Newbury, Massachusetts November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A row of camels cross a track of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in Delingha County, China June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006
A row of camels cross a track of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in Delingha County, China June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Chan
U.S. troops pass a large iguana on a road outside Camp America, which houses guards for detainees at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
U.S. troops pass a large iguana on a road outside Camp America, which houses guards for detainees at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A giraffe walks across a paved road at the Nairobi National Park in Kenya's capital Nairobi, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
A giraffe walks across a paved road at the Nairobi National Park in Kenya's capital Nairobi, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
