Animals escaping floods
Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Cattle struggle through flood waters as they try to reach higher ground after Hurricane Isaac along Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
An abandoned dog sits on a concrete pipe at a flooded area in Bangkok, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Trees covered in spider webs in a flood affected areas of K.N. Shah, located near Dadu in Pakistan's Sindh province, December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Department for International Development/Russell Watkins
An aerial view shows horses at a flooded area in Bogota, Colombia, November 19, 2010. REUTERS / Fredy Builes
Animals jump over water at the partially flooded wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Dogs are seen on a motorcycle next to a flooded street at Don Muang district in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A snake crosses the Capricorn Highway which is under floodwaters south of Rockhampton, Australia, January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A pig clings to a wall at a flooded farm in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong province, July 17, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A horse wades through floodwaters at a flooded farm in Mosquera, near Bogota, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A dog sits near its owner in a flooded area in Bangkok, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, Australia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
People row boats past an islet on which buffaloes have been stranded in a flooded area of the Sonitpur district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman and her dogs sit in a boat as they are evacuated from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A rat floats on a slipper on a flooded street in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian province, October 3, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Cats are seen at a damaged house after the floods of the Capivari river in Xerem, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A cow stands surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Deer stand in the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman feeds a cat at her house as water from the Stviga river overflows its banks during spring flooding in the village of Ozerany, south of Minsk, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow, June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
