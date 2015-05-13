Animals in a warzone

Mohammad, a 13-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, Syria October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is...more

Mohammad, a 13-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, Syria October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is using was his father's. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

