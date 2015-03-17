Animals with prosthetics

Hofesh, an injured male green sea turtle, swims in a pool after an artificial fin was attached to his back at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret, Israel April 9, 2014. The turtle was brought to the center missing both limbs on the left...more

Hofesh, an injured male green sea turtle, swims in a pool after an artificial fin was attached to his back at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret, Israel April 9, 2014. The turtle was brought to the center missing both limbs on the left side of its body, but the artificial fin, designed by an industrial design student, Shlomi Gez, was attached to Hofesh's back, offering stability and a more permanent solution to its disability. Hofesh will not be released back into the wild as he cannot survive if something were to happen to the fin. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close