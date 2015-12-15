Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 15, 2015 | 5:55pm GMT

Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
1 / 13
International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) forensic experts search for human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) forensic experts search for human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) forensic experts search for human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
2 / 13
A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 13
A woman from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A woman from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
4 / 13
Raza Graljevic from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Raza Graljevic from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Raza Graljevic from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
5 / 13
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncover human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncover human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncover human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 13
A forensic expert of the International Commission On Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for body remains during the exhumation of a mass grave, believed to be the victims of a massacre during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in Kozluk village, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic expert of the International Commission On Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for body remains during the exhumation of a mass grave, believed to be the victims of a massacre during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in Kozluk village, Bosnia and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A forensic expert of the International Commission On Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for body remains during the exhumation of a mass grave, believed to be the victims of a massacre during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in Kozluk village, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
7 / 13
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 13
Women from Srebrenica cry as they watch the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women from Srebrenica cry as they watch the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Women from Srebrenica cry as they watch the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
9 / 13
A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
10 / 13
Flags are seen on the ground as forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry out the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Flags are seen on the ground as forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry out the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Flags are seen on the ground as forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry out the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 13
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons stand near human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons stand near human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons stand near human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 13
Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Britain's first astronaut blasts off

Britain's first astronaut blasts off

Next Slideshows

Britain's first astronaut blasts off

Britain's first astronaut blasts off

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a three-man international crew, including Britain's first official astronaut, blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in...

15 Dec 2015
Push for peace in Yemen

Push for peace in Yemen

As a ceasefire takes effect in Yemen, United Nations-sponsored peace talks get underway.

15 Dec 2015
Cruz into second

Cruz into second

Texas Senator Ted Cruz rises to second place in the Republican presidential polls.

15 Dec 2015
Countries with the most guns

Countries with the most guns

Which countries have the most firearms per capita?

14 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams will return to world number one next week but may not stay atop the rankings for long after hinting that she is pregnant.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures