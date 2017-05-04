Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 4, 2017 | 5:40pm BST

Antarctica's fragile ice

An oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarcitc Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. A crack that could create an iceberg the size of Delaware - and destabilize one of the largest ice shelves in the Antarctic - has branched out and begun to widen more quickly, a scientist has said. Located on the Larsen C ice shelf, the fourth largest in Antarctica, the new Antarctica crack is an offshoot of a rupture that gained notice after growing dramatically in 2014, and last year was forecast to cause the separation of a 1,900-square-mile (5,000-square-kilometer) iceberg within years. Photo taken November 2016. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS

An oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarcitc Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. A crack that could create an iceberg the size of Delaware - and destabilize one of the largest ice shelves in the Antarctic - has branched out and begun to widen more...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
An oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarcitc Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. A crack that could create an iceberg the size of Delaware - and destabilize one of the largest ice shelves in the Antarctic - has branched out and begun to widen more quickly, a scientist has said. Located on the Larsen C ice shelf, the fourth largest in Antarctica, the new Antarctica crack is an offshoot of a rupture that gained notice after growing dramatically in 2014, and last year was forecast to cause the separation of a 1,900-square-mile (5,000-square-kilometer) iceberg within years. Photo taken November 2016. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 17
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
2 / 17
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS

The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 17
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
4 / 17
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 17
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
6 / 17
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2009
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Close
7 / 17
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Close
8 / 17
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
9 / 17
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters

A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2013
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters
Close
10 / 17
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2009
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
11 / 17
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
12 / 17
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
13 / 17
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Close
14 / 17
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Close
15 / 17
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA

The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 17
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Next Slideshows

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

04 May 2017
Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

04 May 2017
Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

04 May 2017
Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

03 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast