Thu May 15, 2014

Anti-China riots in Vietnam

<p>Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during a protest at an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during a protest at an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>An officer of Vietnam Marine Guard monitors a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh</p>

An officer of Vietnam Marine Guard monitors a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Activists holding placards scuffle with police officers during a protest in front of Vietnam Economic and Cultural office due to the anti-China protest in Vietnam, in Taipei, May 15, 2014. The placard reads, "Angry." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Activists holding placards scuffle with police officers during a protest in front of Vietnam Economic and Cultural office due to the anti-China protest in Vietnam, in Taipei, May 15, 2014. The placard reads, "Angry." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Members from a pro-Taiwan group "China Youth Service &amp; Recreation Centre" tear a portrait of Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang as they chant slogans, demanding apology and compensation from Vietnam, outside the Vietnamese Consulate in Hong Kong May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Members from a pro-Taiwan group "China Youth Service & Recreation Centre" tear a portrait of Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang as they chant slogans, demanding apology and compensation from Vietnam, outside the Vietnamese Consulate in Hong Kong May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Chung Min-cheng, a Taiwanese businessman who owns a textile factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, takes a rest after returning from Vietnam at the Taoyuan International Airport, in northern Taiwan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Chung Min-cheng, a Taiwanese businessman who owns a textile factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, takes a rest after returning from Vietnam at the Taoyuan International Airport, in northern Taiwan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>An employee of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province, Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN</p>

An employee of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province, Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 is seen surrounded by ships of China Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh</p>

Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 is seen surrounded by ships of China Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A damaged sign of a Chinese factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN</p>

A damaged sign of a Chinese factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Fire is seen at a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

Fire is seen at a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A still image taken from video shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailing in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A still image taken from video shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailing in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A still image taken from video shows a Vietnamese Coast Guard officer monitoring Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A still image taken from video shows a Vietnamese Coast Guard officer monitoring Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Thursday, May 15, 2014

