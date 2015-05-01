Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Policemen help their colleague caught on fire after being hit by a molotov bomb during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo on Friday, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology...more

Policemen help their colleague caught on fire after being hit by a molotov bomb during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo on Friday, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology will cheer up a gloomy national mood and fears that it will be overshadowed by scandal, delays and street protests. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

