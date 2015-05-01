Anti-Expo protests in Milan
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology will cheer up a gloomy national mood and fears that it will...more
A man tries to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Policemen help their colleague caught on fire after being hit by a molotov bomb during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo on Friday, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology...more
Clothes used by protesters are seen left on the ground during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters throw bottles and flares during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The South Korea pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Policemen fire tear gas during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Protesters run past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The pavilion "Zero" is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man rides a bicycle in front of a burning office during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A protester holds a flare during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian anti-riot policemen run during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman stands in the Great Britain pavilion at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pavilion of United Arab Emirates is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian anti-riot policemen run in front of a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man is helped to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Chile volcano erupts
Volcano Calbuco continues to erupt, coating nearby towns and forcing the cancellation of flights as far as Buenos Aires.
May Day clashes in Turkey
Istanbul goes into security lockdown as police attempt to stop May Day rallies at Taksim Square.
Aftermath in Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Presidents behind bars
Former heads of state, from Mursi to Milosevic, have their day in court.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.