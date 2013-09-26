Edition:
Anti-fascist protests in Greece

<p>An anti-fascist protester raises his fist during a demonstration in Athens September 25, 2013. Greek police fired tear gas at anti-fascist protesters who hurled petrol bombs and stones near the Athens headquarters of Golden Dawn on Wednesday following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right party. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

September 25, 2013

<p>An anti-fascist protester hurls a flare at riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>An anti-fascist protester wears a gas mask as he runs away from riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>A policeman is silhouetted running behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>Policemen run behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>Protesters march as a garbage can burns during clashes with the police at an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in front of the parliament in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>Protesters shout slogans during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>A protester holds a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. The banner reads " Out with neo-Nazis". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, hold a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Thursday, September 26, 2013

