Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses....more
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. The wave of anti-foreigner violence has killed four people in and around the South African city in...more
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. Local media said the army had not been called in despite mounting public questioning of the police's ability to handle the disturbances. ...more
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Shoppers look on through a store window as rioting and looting is quelled by police during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
South African women protest as rioting and looting is quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
South African men run from police as rioting and looting is quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreigners queue for food provided by local community members at the sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign woman bathes her son in a plastic basin in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with government officials on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign boy plays soccer at a fenced off sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreigners queue for food provided by local community members at the sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man washes clothes in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Next Slideshows
Riot police remove Brazil squatters
Dozens of riot police remove squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro.
One year of #bringbackourgirls
Boko Haram have kidnapped at least 2,000 girls and women since the start of 2014, turning them into cooks, sex slaves and fighters, and sometimes killing those...
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Wildfires rage in Siberia
Deadly wildfires blaze through the grasslands of southern Siberia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass �Iceberg Alley� on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.