Anti-fracking protests

A police officer and a protestor confront each other at the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Toby Melville