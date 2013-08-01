Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 1, 2013 | 3:40am BST

Anti-fracking protests

<p>A police officer and a protestor confront each other at the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A police officer and a protestor confront each other at the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A police officer and a protestor confront each other at the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 19
<p>Natalie Hynde (R), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Natalie Hynde (R), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Natalie Hynde (R), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 19
<p>Natalie Hynde (C), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Natalie Hynde (C), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Natalie Hynde (C), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 19
<p>Natalie Hynde, daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits with her hands glued to a friend around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Natalie Hynde, daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits with her hands glued to a friend around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Natalie Hynde, daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits with her hands glued to a friend around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 19
<p>Protestor Rory Rush, aged seven, poses in front of police officers protecting the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Protestor Rory Rush, aged seven, poses in front of police officers protecting the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Protestor Rory Rush, aged seven, poses in front of police officers protecting the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 19
<p>Police officers escort a lorry to the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Police officers escort a lorry to the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Police officers escort a lorry to the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 19
<p>A train crosses the Balcombe viaduct across the Ouse Valley close to a drill site run by by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A train crosses the Balcombe viaduct across the Ouse Valley close to a drill site run by by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A train crosses the Balcombe viaduct across the Ouse Valley close to a drill site run by by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 19
<p>A woman rides her horse through the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A woman rides her horse through the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A woman rides her horse through the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 19
<p>A sign that reads "Frack Free Zone" is displayed in the window of a house in the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A sign that reads "Frack Free Zone" is displayed in the window of a house in the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A sign that reads "Frack Free Zone" is displayed in the window of a house in the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 19
<p>Demonstrators display placards by their tents near the entrance of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Demonstrators display placards by their tents near the entrance of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Demonstrators display placards by their tents near the entrance of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 19
<p>Demonstrators sit in the road in an attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Demonstrators sit in the road in an attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Demonstrators sit in the road in an attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
11 / 19
<p>Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
12 / 19
<p>Local politician and former Playboy model Marina Pepper is carried away after attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying office furniture into an oil drilling site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Local politician and former Playboy model Marina Pepper is carried away after attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying office furniture into an oil drilling site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Local politician and former Playboy model Marina Pepper is carried away after attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying office furniture into an oil drilling site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
13 / 19
<p>Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
14 / 19
<p>Police officers prepare to escort a lorry containing oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Police officers prepare to escort a lorry containing oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Police officers prepare to escort a lorry containing oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
15 / 19
<p>Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
16 / 19
<p>A demonstrator stands in the road before attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

A demonstrator stands in the road before attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A demonstrator stands in the road before attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
17 / 19
<p>A man plays pool during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site near the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

A man plays pool during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site near the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A man plays pool during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site near the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
18 / 19
<p>A boy throws a frisbee to his father during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

A boy throws a frisbee to his father during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A boy throws a frisbee to his father during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Berlusconi's women

Berlusconi's women

Next Slideshows

Berlusconi's women

Berlusconi's women

A look at the women linked to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

31 Jul 2013
Floating nomads of Cambodia

Floating nomads of Cambodia

About 100 ethnic Cham families who arrived in Phnom Penh in search of better lives, live on their small boats on a peninsula where the Mekong and Tonle Sap...

31 Jul 2013
Harvesting tobacco

Harvesting tobacco

With the increasing health concerns with smoking in the U.S., traditional tobacco farmers sell their crop to growing markets outside the country.

31 Jul 2013
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

31 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The child jockeys of camel racing

The child jockeys of camel racing

Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures