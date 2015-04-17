Anti-immigrant violence in South Africa
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Locals run after trying to rob a foreign motorist in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers walk past a car that was burnt overnight in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop for fear of attacks in Primrose outside Johannesburg April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hundreds of people participate in a peace march after anti-immigrant violence flared in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People look on as police disperse a group of foreign nationals after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police encourage a group of foreign nationals to move back to their homes after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the t violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with government officials on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign boy plays soccer at a fenced off sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man washes clothes in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
