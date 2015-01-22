Edition:
Anti-Islam marches in Germany

Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) and anti-LEGIDA protestors (top R) during a demonstration in Leipzig, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, January 21, 2015. The weekly PEGIDA demonstrations began last October as a local protest against the building of new shelters for refugees, and have been growing in size. Counter-marches have taken place across Germany, with far larger numbers, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the group in unusually strong language as racists "with hatred in their hearts." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, January 21, 2015. PEGIDA leaders deny they are racist and say they distinguish between the secular majority among Germany's 4 million Muslims and those trying to spread Muslim values. Words on placard at right read 'courage for the truth.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Cologne, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), stand with placards during a LEGIDA demonstration march in Leipzig, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

