Anti-Islam protests in Germany
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22,...more
Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
