Pictures | Thu Apr 6, 2017 | 10:50pm BST

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators attend to a fellow protester during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with security forces at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Venezuelan national guard fire tear gas towards demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators carry a fellow protester injured during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Venezuelan national guards are seen through a burning barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A general view shows an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators run from tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator carries a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator throws a stone at policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators set up a barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Police stand amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators run from a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator clings to a police vehicle mounted with a water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator throws a stone towards policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles raises his arms as he reacts after being exposed to tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators stand in front of a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator helps a fellow protester overcome by tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator holds up a black flag during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Demonstrators march during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
