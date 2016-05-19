Anti-Maduro protests erupt in Venezuela
Opposition supporters shout as they burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An opposition supporter gives a flower to a Venezuelan National guard, as he kneels during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An opposition supporter run away from tear gas during clashes with riot police in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Opposition supporters burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave during a clash with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester lies on the street as she is helped by others during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An injured protester (R) is helped by others to go out during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters carrying Venezuelan flags take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police officers fire into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator on a motorcycle during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro en Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
