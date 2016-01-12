Anti-migrant protests in Germany
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) demand the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9....more
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds an anti-mosque placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Riot police stand in front of supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a demonstration rally, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A person holds a protest sign reading 'Lying politicians need lying press' prior to a demonstration by anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, hold a poster depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Participants hold candles and a poster reading "Lepizig shows courage" during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), in Leipzig, Germany January 11,...more
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA carry various versions of the Imperial War Flag (Reichskriegsflagge) during a demonstration, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016....more
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'We are the people' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA takes part in a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Words read: 'PEGIDA. We are friendly'. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A supporter of the anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds up a sticker for a photo during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. The sticker reads, "Merkel must go!". Picture taken January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'Thank you Merkel and Co. Constitutional state K.O.' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds a sign that reads, "Protect our girls and women and elderly people" during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
