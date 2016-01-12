Anti-migrant protests in Germany

Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) demand the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9....more

Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) demand the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9. 2016. Placard at left reads 'Thank you Merkel and Co. Constitutional state K.O.' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close