Anti-migrant riots in Russia
Demonstrators scuffle with police in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a...more
Demonstrators attempt to break into a shopping centre in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Listopadov
Participants walk towards a vegetable warehouse complex after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man hits a vending machine with a traffic cone in a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police form a cordon following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Young men force their way into a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man runs away from police following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man extinguishes a fire in a shopping centre following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhael Listopadov
Russian police scuffle with protesters in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian policeman tries to restrain a detained man in a police van after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Men look at an overturned car after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man waves a Russian flag after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Men look at still images of security camera footage that show a man whom they suspect of involvement in the murder of a local resident after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man puts on a mask after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Men shout slogans after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov
Russian police detain a migrant worker during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov
