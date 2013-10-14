Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 14, 2013 | 5:15pm BST

Anti-migrant riots in Russia

<p>Demonstrators scuffle with police in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a young man that residents blamed on a migrant from the Caucasus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Demonstrators scuffle with police in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a...more

Monday, October 14, 2013

Demonstrators scuffle with police in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a young man that residents blamed on a migrant from the Caucasus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
1 / 24
<p>Demonstrators attempt to break into a shopping centre in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Listopadov</p>

Demonstrators attempt to break into a shopping centre in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Listopadov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Demonstrators attempt to break into a shopping centre in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Listopadov

Close
2 / 24
<p>Participants walk towards a vegetable warehouse complex after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Participants walk towards a vegetable warehouse complex after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Participants walk towards a vegetable warehouse complex after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man hits a vending machine with a traffic cone in a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man hits a vending machine with a traffic cone in a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

A man hits a vending machine with a traffic cone in a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
4 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
5 / 24
<p>Russian police form a cordon following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police form a cordon following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police form a cordon following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
6 / 24
<p>Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 24
<p>Young men force their way into a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Young men force their way into a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Young men force their way into a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
8 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
9 / 24
<p>A man runs away from police following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man runs away from police following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

A man runs away from police following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 24
<p>A man extinguishes a fire in a shopping centre following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhael Listopadov</p>

A man extinguishes a fire in a shopping centre following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhael Listopadov

Monday, October 14, 2013

A man extinguishes a fire in a shopping centre following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhael Listopadov

Close
11 / 24
<p>Russian police scuffle with protesters in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police scuffle with protesters in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police scuffle with protesters in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
12 / 24
<p>A Russian policeman tries to restrain a detained man in a police van after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Russian policeman tries to restrain a detained man in a police van after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

A Russian policeman tries to restrain a detained man in a police van after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
13 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
14 / 24
<p>Men look at an overturned car after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Men look at an overturned car after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Monday, October 14, 2013

Men look at an overturned car after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
15 / 24
<p>A man waves a Russian flag after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man waves a Russian flag after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

A man waves a Russian flag after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
16 / 24
<p>Men look at still images of security camera footage that show a man whom they suspect of involvement in the murder of a local resident after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Men look at still images of security camera footage that show a man whom they suspect of involvement in the murder of a local resident after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Men look at still images of security camera footage that show a man whom they suspect of involvement in the murder of a local resident after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
17 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
18 / 24
<p>A man puts on a mask after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man puts on a mask after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

A man puts on a mask after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
19 / 24
<p>Men shout slogans after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Men shout slogans after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Men shout slogans after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
20 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
21 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
22 / 24
<p>Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov</p>

Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov

Close
23 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a migrant worker during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov</p>

Russian police detain a migrant worker during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov

Monday, October 14, 2013

Russian police detain a migrant worker during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

11 Oct 2013
Syria's chemical weapons

Syria's chemical weapons

The aftermath and investigation of the deadly sarin gas attack in Damascus.

11 Oct 2013
The Syrian Front

The Syrian Front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

11 Oct 2013
Shutdown ghost town

Shutdown ghost town

The institutions of Washington DC during the shutdown.

10 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures