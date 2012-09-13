Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2012 | 3:35pm BST

Anti-nuclear India

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of protesters on a beach near India's largest nuclear power project, due to fire up within weeks despite months of opposition. Demonstrators waded into the crashing waves or escaped in fishing boats as hundreds of police advanced, television images showed. Rocks were thrown at police and several injuries were reported on both sides. Some 4,000 activists, mainly women and children from fishing villages, had camped on the beach about a mile from the Kudankulam power station to complain about the threat of radiation from the plant near the southern tip of the country. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of protesters on a beach near India's largest...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of protesters on a beach near India's largest nuclear power project, due to fire up within weeks despite months of opposition. Demonstrators waded into the crashing waves or escaped in fishing boats as hundreds of police advanced, television images showed. Rocks were thrown at police and several injuries were reported on both sides. Some 4,000 activists, mainly women and children from fishing villages, had camped on the beach about a mile from the Kudankulam power station to complain about the threat of radiation from the plant near the southern tip of the country. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 20
<p>Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears about the plant's safety. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears about the plant's safety. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>Police detain a demonstrator near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police detain a demonstrator near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Police detain a demonstrator near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 13, 2012

A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Police chase demonstrators during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police chase demonstrators during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Police chase demonstrators during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 20
<p>Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 20
<p>Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 20
<p>Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 20
<p>Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 20
<p>Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 20
<p>Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 20
<p>Demonstrators wave a flag as they stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators wave a flag as they stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators wave a flag as they stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 20
<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
17 / 20
<p>A demonstrator cries as she participates in a protest outside a church in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator cries as she participates in a protest outside a church in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

A demonstrator cries as she participates in a protest outside a church in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 20
<p>Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 13, 2012

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Militants storm U.S. consulate

Militants storm U.S. consulate

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections