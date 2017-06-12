Anti-Putin protesters detained
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain activist Yulia Galyamina during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police detain a man dressed in a t-shirt depicting opposition leader Alexei Navalny, during the Navalny-led anti-corruption protest in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police pass demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Demonstrators take part in an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
