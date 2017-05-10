Edition:
Anti-Trump protest outside White House

Protesters gather to rally against President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters gather to rally against President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez rallies with protesters outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

