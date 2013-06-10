Apple Developers Conference
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Newly updated Apple Macbook Air are displayed on screen during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Newly updated Apple Macbook Air are displayed on screen during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
New Apple iOS 7 features are displayed on screen during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
New Apple iOS 7 features are displayed on screen during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook reacts on stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook reacts on stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Eddy Cue, Apple senior vice president of internet software and services, displays the new iTunes interface during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Eddy Cue, Apple senior vice president of internet software and services, displays the new iTunes interface during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A new Apple Mac Pro on display during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A new Apple Mac Pro on display during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A new Apple Mac Pro on display during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A new Apple Mac Pro on display during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Craig Federighi, Apple Senior Vice President, Software Engineering, introduces OS X Mavericks operating system during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Craig Federighi, Apple Senior Vice President, Software Engineering, introduces OS X Mavericks operating system during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple's Senior Vice President Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces OS X Mavericks operating system during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple's Senior Vice President Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces OS X Mavericks operating system during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (L) and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook converse before the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (L) and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook converse before the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (L) and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook (R) converse before Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. The man at centre is unidentified. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (L) and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook (R) converse before Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. The man at centre is unidentified. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple's Senior Vice President Industrial Design Jonathan Ive (L) and Senior Vice President Software Engineering Craig Federighi mingle with attendees before the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June...more
Apple's Senior Vice President Industrial Design Jonathan Ive (L) and Senior Vice President Software Engineering Craig Federighi mingle with attendees before the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the new Mac Pro during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the new Mac Pro during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook addresses the crowd during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook addresses the crowd during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook waves to the crowd during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook waves to the crowd during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Roller Derby champs
Girls lace up for the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles.
Homeless in Greece
According to a 2009 recording by the ministry of health and welfare, the number of homeless in Greece was estimated at 7,720 people, according to 2013...
Inside Wal-Mart
Behind the scenes at the annual shareholders meeting.
Los Angeles SWAT drill
SWAT team members pretend to take down actors playing the role of terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.