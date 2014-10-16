Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 16, 2014 | 8:13pm BST

Apple live event

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPad. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A new iMac follownig the presentation. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A new 27 inch iMac follownig the presentation. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Pay service. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Software developer Aidas Dailide shakes hands with Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President, Mac Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Pay service. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President, Mac Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of a screen displaying apps available for the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPad. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 16, 2014
