Apple live event
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPad. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A new iMac follownig the presentation. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A new 27 inch iMac follownig the presentation. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Pay service. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Software developer Aidas Dailide shakes hands with Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President, Mac Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Pay service. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President, Mac Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of a screen displaying apps available for the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPad. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
Hong Kong clashes continue
Hong Kong police pepper spray protesters blocking a major road and angry over the beating of a protester.
Kobani under siege
Views of the Syrian city under siege.
Windows on Ebola
Isolated patients and staff seen through the hospital windows in Spain where a nurse is being treated with Ebola.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.