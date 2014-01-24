Apple Macintosh turns 30

Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the original Macintosh computer January 24, 2014. Apple launched the Macintosh on January 24, 1984. The Vintage Mac Museum, a working collection of Macintosh equipment through the years, is a part of Oakbog, a company which specializes in data access, transfer and conversion from any Macintosh operating system, no matter how old. REUTERS/Brian Snyder