Apple Macintosh turns 30

<p>Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the original Macintosh computer January 24, 2014. Apple launched the Macintosh on January 24, 1984. The Vintage Mac Museum, a working collection of Macintosh equipment through the years, is a part of Oakbog, a company which specializes in data access, transfer and conversion from any Macintosh operating system, no matter how old. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The finder information for the original Macintosh operating system version 1.1 is displayed on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Accessories for an original 128K Macintosh computer, including an operating system disk (top R) and a guided tour on a cassette tape (top L) are displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The logo for the original 128K Macintosh computer is displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Curator Adam Rosen types using version 1 of MacWrite on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The first 128K Macintosh computer (L) sits alongside some of its predecessors at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The motherboard of the Apple Macintosh Classic is seen during the "History of Computers" exhibition in Sarajevo, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>An Apple II computer logic board is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>An Apple II computer is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>An Apple II computer screen is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>An Apple II computer logo is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>An Apple Macintosh SE computer logic board is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Computer technician Ron Reff who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers poses in his repair shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A working Apple Macintosh computer from 1984 is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

