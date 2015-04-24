Apple Watch arrives

Customer Hajime Shimada, wearing his newly purchased Apple Watch, reacts as he tries to use it in front of Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. Buyers can take the smart watch home from a handful of upscale boutiques and...more

Customer Hajime Shimada, wearing his newly purchased Apple Watch, reacts as he tries to use it in front of Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. Buyers can take the smart watch home from a handful of upscale boutiques and department stores, such as The Corner in Berlin, Maxfield in Los Angeles and Dover Street Market in Tokyo and London, which Apple courted to help position the watch as a fashion item. REUTERS/Issei Kato

