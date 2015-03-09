Apple Watch event
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Model Christy Turlington Burns speaks to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about Apple TV. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
HBO CEO Richard Plepler speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the company's computers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook's connection. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple's senior vice president of Operations Jeff Williams speaks about Apple's medical research kit. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cooke speaks about new iPhone features. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows the new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
