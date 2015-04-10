Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015 | 3:30pm BST

Apple Watch hits stores

A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on display the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. Apple Inc expects tremendous interest for its new smartwatch and demand to outstrip supply as consumers get an up-close look on Friday at CEO Tim Cook's first major product. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Samples of the Apple Watch are seen on display at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Staff members cheer customers as they enter an Apple store looking for the Apple Watch after it went on display in Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Customers try on Apple Watches after they went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Hong Kong April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
An Apple Watch Sports Edition is seen at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Customers look at an Apple Watch after it went on display at an Apple Store in downtown Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
An Apple Watch is displayed inside Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A customer holds an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Customers take pictures as they wait to enter an Apple Store for trying on Apple Watches in Beijing April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A customer takes pictures of Apple Watch on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
An Apple Watch logo is seen in front of an Apple Store as customers and journalists wait to enter, in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A customer tries on an Apple Watch after it went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man uses a mobile phone as he walks between displays of Apple Watch inside an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Apple Watch sport edition are seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A customer and a staff member speak in front of a sample Apple Watch on a lightbox advertisement photograph at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
An Apple Watch logo is seen on a display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A customer uses his iPhone to take pictures of the new Apple Watch displayed at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
