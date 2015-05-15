Edition:
Fri May 15, 2015

Archers of the Amazon

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what kids did for food and fun. He participated in the Indigenous Archery Project which recruits Amazon native children to compete with modern archery equipment and try for a place on the national team, with the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as their ultimate goal. After training with Olympic coaches for three months, he has now been promoted to Brazil's national team. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for a picture during sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks out from his window at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks through a scope as he practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks with his friend Nelson Varge da Silva at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, rows his canoe near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, and his friend Nelson Varge da Silva, walk in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, helps his mother, Maria Lucia Braga Cruz as his father Deuzimar Gomes (L) looks on at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, dances with friends at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for picture at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, gets wet at sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

