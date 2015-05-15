Archers of the Amazon
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was...more
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for a picture during sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks out from his window at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks through a scope as he practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks with his friend Nelson Varge da Silva at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, rows his canoe near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, and his friend Nelson Varge da Silva, walk in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, helps his mother, Maria Lucia Braga Cruz as his father Deuzimar Gomes (L) looks on at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, dances with friends at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for picture at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, gets wet at sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
Rolling out the red carpet
In the ruins of Gaza, on the Air Force One tarmac and outside 10 Downing Street, the red carpet is rolled out for special events.
Rebel portraits
Moments of calm and combat for fighters of the many factions battling for control of Syria.
By any means necessary
Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.
Adventures of Jetman
Former Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.