Arctic views
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man urinates into a box as the sun sets over Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A polar bear keeps close to her young along the Beaufort Sea coast in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska March 6, 2007. REUTERS/Susanne Miller/USFWS/handout
A sign warns residents of the arctic Svalbard islands in Norway of the danger from roaming polar bears, May 26, 2013. Svalbard in Norway's high Arctic, is home to 2,500 people and about 3,000 polar bears. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi
A glacier is seen near Ny-Aalesund in Norway's high Arctic, May 28, 2013. Ny-Aalesund, the world's northernmost permanent settlement, is home to about 40 people in the winters and over 100 scientists during its brief summer. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi
The moon rises behind a fake North Pole marker near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks at a giant inukshuk as the moon rises above it in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. The inukshuk is a stone landmark or cairn used by the Inuit people in the arctic. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People ride all-terrain vehicles on the tundra as the sun sets near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A general view of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Snow-covered mountains look over the Isfjord in Svalbard, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi
A tourist looks over on the island of Sommaroy north of the Arctic Circle, in Norway's Troms region September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Workers walk towards a helicopter after delivering supplies to a remote warming station near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The moon rises over Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
